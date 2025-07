Dallas police say at least 2 shot a convenience store; investigation underway

Dallas police say at least 2 shot a convenience store; investigation underway

Dallas police say at least 2 shot a convenience store; investigation underway

An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting at a Dallas convenience store, police told CBS News Texas on Sunday.

The incident happened at Fuel City located in the 800 block of S. Riverfront Boulevard.

This is a developing story. We'll update as soon as more information becomes available.