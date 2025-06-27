Indiana Fever list Caitlin Clark as out, won't play in game against Dallas Wings due to groin injury

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark won't be playing against the Dallas Wings on Friday due to a groin injury, the team announced hours before tipoff.

The 2024 No. 1 WNBA draft pick also didn't play in Thursday's home game against the Los Angeles Sparks due to the injury.

The Wings are hosting the Fever at the American Airlines Center in Dallas – it was moved from their home court, College Park Center in Arlington, due to the high demand and excitement for the matchup between Clark and 2025's No. 1 draft pick, Paige Bueckers.

Both are credited for helping to bring a new wave of WNBA fans to the league over the last couple of years – Clark's rookie year in 2024 and Bueckers' rookie year this season – helping boost ticket sales in both their respective cities as players.

Tickets for Friday's game sold out, with resale tickets going for as much as $2,000.

Bueckers' current WNBA stats

On Sunday, June 22, Bueckers passed Clark, becoming the fastest player to reach 200 points and 50 rebounds in WNBA history.

She leads all rookies in scoring, and averages nearly 18 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Bueckers hit double figures in her 12th game as the Wings defeated the fourth overall ranked team in the league, the Atlanta Dream, on Tuesday, June 24.

Clark's current WNBA stats

As of late, Clark has been cold from her signature long-distance 3s while on the road. But once she gets going, it could mean trouble for Dallas.

She's averaging just over 18 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. She's currently ranked second overall in assists per game.

Clark is also leading the fan voting for next month's WNBA All-Star Game.