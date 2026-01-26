Icy roads linger across North Texas, TxDOT urges drivers to stay home

Roads are still covered with ice across North Texas as the urge to get out of the house or drive to work starts to weigh more heavily on many.

TxDOT is warning that conditions are still dangerous and urges people to stay home on Tuesday if possible.

Naaman Forest near Lavon Drive has been closed to traffic because of ice covering the road.

It's one of those off-the-beaten-path roads along signed neighborhood streets that have not gotten the same attention as freeways—and the ones to really be careful on through Tuesday morning, at least.

One driver learned the hard way that even a freeway that's been plowed can still have icy, slick spots to cause out-of-control spins.

It happened this evening on the Bush Turnpike near 75, where plows and sanding trucks have done a remarkable job keeping the lanes mostly open to traffic.

But on residential streets around DFW, it's a different story.

Many are covered with sheets of hard ice that make getting in and out of neighborhoods still treacherous.

"Just came out for a quick beer and bourbon run," said Doug Parchman. "Take it slow, and it's all right."

Doug and Annie Parchman got out of their house for the first time on Monday since the winter storm came through on Saturday.

Since then, TxDOT has continually sent fleets of trucks to plow main thoroughfares like Central Expressway in Richardson on Monday night and Highway 287 in Decatur earlier in the day.

But away from the freeways, some drivers needed tows to pull them out of thick ice, while other drivers found themselves dealing with engine problems and other pitfalls of navigating through DFW's worst winter storm in a year.

Were only expected to see temperatures at or above freezing for a few hours on Monday, so expect this to remain a concern for the next few days.