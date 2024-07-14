Humidity across North Texas cranks up "feels-like" temperatures

NORTH TEXAS – Another gorgeous, sunny July day is on the way.

Temperatures will warm from the 70s this morning into the upper 90s by this afternoon, making Sunday a great pool day for North Texans.

CBS News Texas

Humidity in the area will make it feel a few degrees warmer – around 100 degrees to 104 degrees during peak heating this afternoon.

As high pressure builds to the east early next week, afternoon temperatures once again top out near 100 degrees.

That means a bit of a sizzle for those heading out to enjoy All-Star Week. It will feel close to 105 degrees in the afternoons.

The ridge of high pressure shifts back to the west by Thursday, allowing a more northerly to northwesterly flow to develop.

A cold front will slide in late Wednesday into Thursday bringing showers and a few to storms to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Temperatures will also fall below normal, back into the lower 90s to round out the week.

Rainfall totals are expected to remain light, around a quarter to half an inch.

The First Alert 7-Day forecast is showing quite the treat for mid summer with highs in the low 90s later this week.

It's not out of the question there could be highs topping out in the upper 80s.