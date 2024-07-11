MLB All-Star Week kicks off Friday night with the HBCU Swingman Classic

ARLINGTON — Michael Burroughs is an outfielder on Prairie View A&M University's baseball team.

Despite being a powerhouse on the field, as a player at an HBCU he says he often doesn't get the same exposure as top players at other schools

"We get overlooked sometimes just because we're HBCUs but we could also play with higher level baseball it doesn't matter what level, we're great baseball players too," said Burroughs.

But on Friday night, Michael will get a chance to show off his skills on one of the biggest stages yet — the HBCU Swingman Classic. The game officially marks the start of MLB All-Star week.

At All-Star Week's HBCU Swingman Classic, the game showcases the top baseball players from Division-I Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country. The first HBCU Classic was held last year in Seattle.

"For Major League Baseball, Ken Griffey Jr, the Players Association, and the Youth Development Foundation to partner on this initiative for these young men it'll be a memorable experience that they will take with them for the rest of their lives," said Del Matthew, the vice president of Baseball Development for Major League Baseball.

Former Texas Ranger Mark McLemore knows the struggles of success in the world of professional baseball.

"The experience of coming up through the minor leagues and becoming a prospect becoming a major league those were fun and exciting they weren't all great they weren't all roses," said McLemore.

Time away from family on the road, setbacks and even racism.

"I was 17 years old first time away from home, having a truckload of white kids chase me and a few other teammates home, that was my first experience with racism it was ugly it was very scary," said McLemore.

Now McLemore will get to share some of the lessons he's learned with young ball players like Burroughs. Mclemore is managing one of the HBCU teams.

"It's an honor for me to be able to be out there watch these young kids work their way to the major leagues," said McLemore.

Friday night, top MLB scouts and team GMs will be at Globe Life Field to catch the talent in action.

"It gives the kids the opportunity kids from HBCUs it gives them the opportunity to go out there and show their culture what playing baseball at an HBCU is really like," said McLemore. "The fans that aren't familiar with

HBCU baseball letting them see it letting them see, these guys can play just like the kids in the SEC or Power 5 conference they are just as good they just don't have the exposure."

This year's HBCU Swingman Classic comes months after news that the MLB now include Negro League stats in their record books.

"It's a great opportunity not just for the past players but for us now because we can live up to what they did," said Burroughs.

Tickets to Friday's game, which starts at 7 p.m. at Globe Life Field, can be found by clicking here.