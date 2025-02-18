Watch CBS News
Local News

Feeling nostalgic? Former Mavs superstar Luka Doncic signed rookie card up for auction

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Signed Luka Doncic rookie card up for auction
Signed Luka Doncic rookie card up for auction 00:55

DALLAS – If you cherished Luka Doncic's time with the Dallas Mavericks and feel nostalgic since his controversial trade to the Lakers, here's your chance to own a piece of those treasured memories.

luka-doncic.png
Heritage Auctions

One of the high-end rookie trading cards is up for sale at Dallas' Heritage Auctions.

Doncic, a five-time All-NBA First Team player, led the Mavs to the NBA Finals last year. 

The card, which was displayed on Tuesday, may be considered truly special by some. It's signed and graded a 9.5 gem mint, meaning it's in near-perfect condition. You might think a collector's item like this would break the bank, but organizers say you might be pleasantly surprised.

The estimated value for the 2018 Panini Donruss Optic Rated Rookies Signatures Luka Doncic #177 is $3,000 and up, according to Heritage Auctions.

"[It] is a standout card marking the debut of one of the NBA's brightest stars," the company said. "Featuring a bold, on-card autograph and the iconic Rated Rookies design, this card celebrates Luka Doncic's incredible entry into professional basketball."

According to Heritage Auctions, the card is graded BGS Gem Mint 9.5, Beckett Auto 10 with subgrades: Centering 9, Corners 9.5, Edges 10, Surface 9.5.

"It is a pristine example of modern basketball excellence and a must-have for collectors of rookie-era memorabilia," the company said.

There's also a 1916 Babe Ruth rookie card up for auction. It's graded near mint seven and is expected to fetch over $750,000. The auction opens this Friday.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.