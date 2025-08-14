Hot, humid Thursday ahead in North Texas with spotty showers likely

Thursday started out much quieter with sunshine across all of North Texas.

Plan for a hot and muggy day with a mix of sun and clouds.

CBS News Texas

Temperatures will heat up into the mid-90s with "feels-like" temperatures up to 103 degrees.

While an isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon hours, most of Dallas-Fort Worth will remain dry.

Temperatures will remain seasonal to slightly below average in the mid to upper 90s.

Rain chances will drop to 10% for Friday but are back to 20% for Saturday and into next week.

