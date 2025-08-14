Watch CBS News
Hot, humid Thursday ahead in North Texas with spotty showers likely

By Brittany Rainey

Thursday started out much quieter with sunshine across all of North Texas.

Plan for a hot and muggy day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will heat up into the mid-90s with "feels-like" temperatures up to 103 degrees.

While an isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon hours, most of Dallas-Fort Worth will remain dry.

Temperatures will remain seasonal to slightly below average in the mid to upper 90s.

Rain chances will drop to 10% for Friday but are back to 20% for Saturday and into next week.

Brittany Rainey

