Hot and humid in North Texas through Father's Day

NORTH TEXAS — North Texas hit a high of 91° at DFW just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, right on the nose with the normal high for this time of year!

Circled to the south is where there have been a few showers in North Texas Wednesday afternoon. The upper-level system that is moving away from North Texas produced a little bit of cloud cover, just enough for a few showers to squeeze out, but nothing severe.

Rain chances in North Texas remain very low, mainly to the south, through sunset. Then it's on to hot and dry conditions through the weekend.

Thursday there will be no relief from the heat and humidity and not expecting much cloud cover. Highs will top out in the mid-90s, but feels-like temps will be close to 100° for most of North Texas.

Some tropical moisture will work its way in early next week, leading to partly cloudy skies and low rain chances Monday through Wednesday. It won't knock highs down too much though, as we're still forecast to top out in the 90s.