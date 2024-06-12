Watch CBS News
Local News

Hot and humid in North Texas through Father's Day

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Skies clear for North Texas as temperatures rise
Skies clear for North Texas as temperatures rise 02:04

NORTH TEXAS — North Texas hit a high of 91° at DFW just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, right on the nose with the normal high for this time of year!

download.png

Circled to the south is where there have been a few showers in North Texas Wednesday afternoon. The upper-level system that is moving away from North Texas produced a little bit of cloud cover, just enough for a few showers to squeeze out, but nothing severe. 

download.png

Rain chances in North Texas remain very low, mainly to the south, through sunset. Then it's on to hot and dry conditions through the weekend.

download.png

Thursday there will be no relief from the heat and humidity and not expecting much cloud cover. Highs will top out in the mid-90s, but feels-like temps will be close to 100° for most of North Texas.

download.png
download.png

Some tropical moisture will work its way in early next week, leading to partly cloudy skies and low rain chances Monday through Wednesday. It won't knock highs down too much though, as we're still forecast to top out in the 90s.

download.png
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on June 12, 2024 / 5:54 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.