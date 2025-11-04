Texans are voting on two amendments to expand homestead exemptions and cut property taxes

There are 17 amendments on the ballot for Texans this Nov. 4, including two propositions that would impact homeowners.

These amendments come two years after voters went to the polls to lower school property tax bills.

"I think our property taxes have gotten out of control, especially in Richardson," said Bobbie Jo Glover, a homeowner.

Republican Texas Sen. Paul Bettencourt, of Houston, wrote a majority of the tax bills. He told CBS News Texas that the cuts are big.

"These are all on top of 2023's record property tax relief bill that cut property tax rates and for schools, and also increased the school exemption back then to $100,000," Bettencourt said. "So we're doing even more now, and there's going to be some additional rate cuts as well."

Proposition 11

It would increase the homestead exemption for people over 65 and the disabled to $200,000. It would affect two million seniors.

Proposition 11 is described by the Texas Secretary of State's Office as "The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district of the market value of the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled."

Proposition 13

If approved by voters, the homestead exemption would increase from $100,000 to $140,000. It proposes a constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory homestead exemption from property taxation for general elementary and secondary public school purposes.

That proposition is set to take effect this year. This change would impact nearly 5.7 million Texas homeowners.