Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin honors officers after deadly 2025 Dallas ICE shooting

The United States Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, was in Dallas on Monday to honor the law enforcement officers who responded to the shooting at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement building, where two people were killed, in a shooting targeting an ICE detention transport van last year.

Nearly nine months after two immigrants were shot and killed outside a Dallas ICE facility, Mullin honored three agents he said helped save lives during the Sept. 24 attack.

"Today, we get to pause for a little bit and recognize the best of the best," Mullin said. "You see the individuals behind me; they are willing to run in and risk their lives for those who were under our protection."

Dallas ICE field office director Robert Cerna said agents Andres Goche, Marco Solis, and Christopher Pyne administered aid to the victims, helped prevent further casualties, and provided emergency medical assistance. Cerna said there were 10 other detainees inside the transport van that was struck by gunfire, and at least 17 windows at the facility were shot at. He said this framed American flag, displayed inside the office, was struck by a bullet that pierced the wall.

"It was an act of violence, targeting toward us, towards ICE," said Cerna. "The sniper thought that he was striking the van with our employees, but he actually hit three of our detainees."

Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernández, 32, and Norlan Guzman-Fuentes, 37, were killed in the shooting. A third detainee was also injured but survived. Authorities later identified 29-year-old Joshua Jahn as the alleged shooter.

"We're sorry," Mullin said. "What we did as officers is we responded and did everything we could to save as many lives that we possible could during that tragic day, but it should have never taken place."

Mullin said attacks on ICE officers have increased in recent years and stressed the importance of recognizing their services.

"Every single day we should be celebrating law enforcement, understand the risks they put their lives at every day to make sure we can walk our streets, drive our streets and go to work and get home safe every day," he said.