Deadly shooting at Dallas ICE facility investigated by FBI as targeted attack One person was killed and two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 24, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. DHS issued a correction on Wednesday afternoon after previously reporting that two people were killed and one person was in critical condition. Acting ICE director Todd Lyons identified the shooter as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.