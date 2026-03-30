Historic First Baptist Dallas to break ground on new sanctuary after massive 2024 fire

First Baptist Dallas will break ground on its new sanctuary on Sunday, June 7, after a massive fire destroyed the church's 134-year-old sanctuary in the summer of 2024, the church announced on Sunday.

The historic 134-year-old sanctuary, which opened in 1890 and was used until a new facility opened in 2013, was a significant downtown landmark. It hosted visits from Presidents Woodrow Wilson, Gerald Ford, George H. W. Bush, and Donald Trump.

The leader of the historic church in Downtown Dallas, Senior Pastor Robert Jeffress, vowed to rebuild the iconic structure. The church is using some materials from the historic sanctuary in rebuilding the new one.

"It's not the building, it's what that building represents: it represented the bedrock foundation of God's Word that never changes," Jeffress previously told CBS News Texas. "We are going to rebuild and recreate that sanctuary as a standing symbol of truth."

In October of 2024, the church said its goal was to raise $95 million for the new sanctuary.

During a sermon on Dec. 7, 2025, Jeffress said the founder and CEO of Hobby Lobby, David Green, told him he would give a matching donation of up to $7 million to help rebuild. Jeffress said he then approached a family of the church, who said they would also donate $7 million. The church has not said how much of the fundraising goal has been met.

"Along with a special matching gift from Hobby Lobby and the Green family, our church has raised most of what will be required for any expansion or improvement of the facility, but we are still waiting on the Travelers Insurance Company to fulfill their financial obligations related to what was lost in the fire," the church said in a statement to CBS News Texas. "Once that happens, we will be close to fully funding the reconstruction of our Historic Sanctuary."

The groundbreaking on June 7 will be held immediately after the 11 a.m. service.