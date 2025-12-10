Hobby Lobby CEO to make matching $7 million donation to First Baptist Dallas sanctuary rebuild, pastor says

Two large donations are going to fund a portion of the new sanctuary at First Baptist Church Dallas, according to pastor Robert Jeffress.

During a sermon on Dec. 7, Jeffress said the founder and CEO of Hobby Lobby, David Green, told him he would give a matching donation of up to $7 million to help rebuild the sanctuary that burned down in July 2024.

Jeffress said he then approached a family of the church, who said they would donate $7 million. Now, Hobby Lobby is matching that donation, sending $14 million to the rebuild fund.

"I couldn't believe his attitude and how gracious he was," Jeffress said on Sunday.

Jeffress said he hopes to break ground on the project after the new year.

"We are deeply grateful for the extraordinary generosity of David Green and his family for this gift that will go a long way in helping us rebuild our historic sanctuary in the heart of Downtown Dallas," he said.

The church released designs for the new sanctuary three months after the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Jeffress said the design includes a larger steeple like the 1908 version. The new sanctuary will feature three times more community space and more stained glass.