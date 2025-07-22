Hill Country flood fund raises $60 million, but residents say help is slow

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country announced Tuesday it has raised $60 million for those impacted by the catastrophic July 4 floods through its Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Austin Dickson, CEO of the foundation, said about $9.4 million has been distributed to more than 35 organizations. On July 11, $5 million was granted to nonprofits, businesses, first responders, and crisis response groups.

On Tuesday, the foundation announced its second round of grants, distributing another $4.4 million to local organizations, including $1.25 million to the Ingram Independent School District, one of the largest grants awarded so far.

Ingram ISD receives major grant

"The Ingram central administration level is a total loss; it's toxic to enter. I stood on the outside of it on Sunday, where the water level had risen 6 feet. All its technology, furniture, and fixtures are destroyed and inaccessible," Dickson said. "We made a $1.25 million grant so that the school district could meet some emergency expenses and work through the logistics it needs to be up and running for the first day of school in a few weeks."

Residents say help is lacking

But some residents feel the funds aren't reaching those most affected. Mikaela Taylor, who lives in Kerr County, said many in her community still need help recovering, from basic necessities to debris removal.

"I'm seeing people that are struggling that need help that don't know where to turn," Taylor said. "I know somebody that was sleeping on a floor that didn't have clothes until a couple of days ago."

Concerns over fund distribution

Despite the $60 million raised, Taylor believes it's not reaching the individuals and families who need it most.

"There is a lot of money in our community sitting in a bank account that our residents should be able to tap into if they need to do so," Taylor said.

The Community Foundation is one of several organizations collecting the bulk of donations meant for Hill Country flood victims.

Legal limits on direct aid

"We have existing relationships with these grantees, we know their staff, their volunteers, we know their advocates, and we all know their heart, and we know they are going to be able to deliver it for us," Dickson said.

The foundation said it cannot legally give funds directly to individuals, which is why it distributes money to organizations that then provide aid through gift cards or supplies. CBS News Texas asked the foundation about the concerns.

"We also feel that urgency, and we are working as fast as possible to stand up a professional, excellent, transparent process that's going to meet as many needs as possible," Dickson said.

Only $1 million set aside for families

Dickson said the foundation is working to create a council to oversee the funds long-term. Of the $9.4 million already distributed, only $1 million has been set aside for families and individuals, according to the foundation's website. Taylor said that's not enough given the scale of the disaster.

"We got to help the people, people before anything," said Taylor. "Nobody should have to suffer more than they already have, nobody."

Website connects donors to families

Taylor created hillcountryheart.org to help individuals directly, by adding vetted crowdsourcing donation pages to the site.