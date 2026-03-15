Wind advisory and fire danger warning in place Sunday as gusts reach up to 50 mph in North Texas

Sunday starts breezy and warmer than average, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Hold on to your hats because a big change is on the way by the afternoon.

Temperatures will rapidly climb into the 80s by the late morning and early afternoon. However, a powerful cold front will swing through the area after lunchtime, bringing gusty winds up to 50 mph and temperatures dipping in the late afternoon.

A wind advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. due to sustained winds from the northwest at 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

The winds, combined with warmer-than-average temperatures and low relative humidity levels along and to the west of I-35, will lead to high fire danger. A red flag warning is in effect, too. Please avoid any activities that may cause a spark or a flame.

Sunday will be cloudy and stay dry for most of North Texas, but there is a potential for rain and even severe weather in East Texas. Storms will fire up in the afternoon ahead of the front.

The front will usher in a cold airmass, and temperatures could reach freezing Monday morning. However, Monday will stay windy, meaning temperatures will feel more like the 20s and teens. Be sure to bundle up and protect any sensitive vegetation.

It will be a cold rest of the day on Monday, but luckily temperatures quickly rebound for St. Patrick's Day. A near record high is in the forecast on Friday, the first day of the spring equinox.