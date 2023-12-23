Watch CBS News
Local News

Heavy rain overnight into morning

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Heavy rain overnight into morning
Heavy rain overnight into morning 03:10

NORTH TEXAS - Fog started our day across North Texas with temperatures at 60°, above the typical high for this time of year. But the mist and clouds and afternoon showers kept us from warming up, the high was only 64°. 

We've been watching the rain activity pick up at the end of the day.

Sunday will be warm with rain. It will be sunny on Christmas day but cold and windy.

download.png

A big rain is coming in late Saturday night. Look at the line of storms forecasted to be cued up by 4 a.m. to the west of the metroplex.

download.png

By daybreak Sunday most of the metroplex will be overrun with rain.

download.png

Please put off any travel across the morning hours if you can. We are not expecting severe weather but localized flooding and fog are possible. Gusty winds will be around the leading edge of these storms as they enter your neighborhood.

By early afternoon, the metroplex should be cleared of the heavy rain.

download.png

A cold front is coming in Sunday evening. The winds will shift to the northwest and get very gusty. Temperatures will immediately drop. Just along the front, there might be a quick shower as it passes over. 

download.png

While the kids might think it is Santa, you'll hear that strong wind overnight rattling the windows and hitting the roof. By Christmas morning, the actual temperature will get down to about 40 degrees. But the feel-like temperature will be at freezing or below.

download.png

Sunday is the last warm day for a while. Cold air settles in for the rest of the year.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 10:29 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.