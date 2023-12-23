Heavy rain overnight into morning

NORTH TEXAS - Fog started our day across North Texas with temperatures at 60°, above the typical high for this time of year. But the mist and clouds and afternoon showers kept us from warming up, the high was only 64°.

We've been watching the rain activity pick up at the end of the day.

Sunday will be warm with rain. It will be sunny on Christmas day but cold and windy.

A big rain is coming in late Saturday night. Look at the line of storms forecasted to be cued up by 4 a.m. to the west of the metroplex.

By daybreak Sunday most of the metroplex will be overrun with rain.

Please put off any travel across the morning hours if you can. We are not expecting severe weather but localized flooding and fog are possible. Gusty winds will be around the leading edge of these storms as they enter your neighborhood.

By early afternoon, the metroplex should be cleared of the heavy rain.

A cold front is coming in Sunday evening. The winds will shift to the northwest and get very gusty. Temperatures will immediately drop. Just along the front, there might be a quick shower as it passes over.

While the kids might think it is Santa, you'll hear that strong wind overnight rattling the windows and hitting the roof. By Christmas morning, the actual temperature will get down to about 40 degrees. But the feel-like temperature will be at freezing or below.

Sunday is the last warm day for a while. Cold air settles in for the rest of the year.