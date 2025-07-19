Heat index cranks up "feels-like" temperatures to triple digits in North Texas this weekend

Summer has arrived in Texas.

A typical summertime weather pattern is in place with lots of sunshine, heat and very little rain.

Temperatures Saturday morning started off in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Afternoon highs will once again top out in the mid to upper 90s with "feels-like" temperatures around 102 degrees. It will be an ideal pool day on Saturday – remember the sunblock and to reapply every couple of hours.

A few clouds will greet North Texans Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 70s once again.

High pressure will dominate the weather for the next week, keeping North Texas dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Remember those heat safety precautions and never leave pets or kids in the car.

