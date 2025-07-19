Watch CBS News
Local News

Heat index cranks up "feels-like" temperatures to triple digits in North Texas this weekend

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Summer has arrived in Texas. 

A typical summertime weather pattern is in place with lots of sunshine, heat and very little rain.

Temperatures Saturday morning started off in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Afternoon highs will once again top out in the mid to upper 90s with "feels-like" temperatures around 102 degrees. It will be an ideal pool day on Saturday – remember the sunblock and to reapply every couple of hours.

download.png
CBS News Texas

A few clouds will greet North Texans Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 70s once again.

High pressure will dominate the weather for the next week, keeping North Texas dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Remember those heat safety precautions and never leave pets or kids in the car.

download-1.png
CBS News Texas
Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.