Heat index brings feels-like temperatures to triple digits across North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Another hot day is ahead for Dallas-Fort Worth Friday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

The humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s, making it a great pool day.

Remember those heat safety precautions this weekend as temperatures climb into the upper 90s. High humidity in the area will make it feel up to 105 degrees this weekend and 110 degrees to start the week.

CBS News Texas First Alert meteorologists are watching two areas in the tropics for potential development. An area of low pressure off the Florida and Georgia coastlines may become a tropical depression this weekend as it heads northwest.

Another tropical depression may develop in the same area as Tropical Storm Alberto over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters this weekend.

High pressure over North Texas will keep the system to our south with just an increase in humidity. But more heavy rain will impact areas recovering from Tropical Storm Alberto.

Lots of sunshine and more heat is on the way over the next seven days. Stay hydrated and take breaks indoors in the AC to help keep you cool in this Texas heat.

