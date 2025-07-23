Heat continues to crank up across North Texas, heat advisories possible later in the week

The hottest day of the summer so far is showing up to North Texas on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, there was just enough in high clouds to keep North Texas "normal" for a high temperature, at 96 degrees.

Today, high pressure will drift close in from the east, meaning there will be more sunshine and a bit more heat.

This trend continues to Friday with the first 100 degree of summer showing up.

There is a tropical wave moving over the northern Gulf waters and by this weekend, it will bring meager rain chances here in North Texas. More likely, it'll just be some additional cloud cover you'll experience from this system by Saturday. This will help keep temperatures down just a little.

Usually by this time of summer, Dallas-Fort Worth has already logged at least six to seven days of 100 degrees or higher. Tomorrow is likely the first one. Because of the higher humidity expected on Friday and Saturday, the heat index could reach 105 degrees or higher, getting close to heat advisory levels.

North Texas is likely right back to 100-degree days by next week.

