Heat and high winds to return to North Texas after brief cooldown

By Jeff Ray

North Texas faces renewed fire risk as heat and high winds return
A cold front moved through Saturday, bringing only a few sprinkles and gusty northwest winds. However, it did clear out the dust from yesterday and last night.

Behind the front, we'll enjoy cooler temperatures, at least for a day. DFW Airport is forecast to hit around 70 degrees on Sunday. By Monday, we're back to strong winds and temperatures in the 80s.

Red flag warnings were just south of us on Saturday. We could easily see these warnings return by Tuesday or Wednesday.  

What we need is rain. What we're getting instead is dust and wind. Here is the seven-day outlook for precipitation; chances of getting some this week are not looking good.

We are expecting winds on Monday to gust up to 35 mph. On Tuesday and Wednesday, they could gust to 45 mph. Without rain in the forecast, fire danger is expected to remain elevated.

A cold front will arrive Tuesday night, bringing cooler temperatures and lower humidity. By Friday, the wind will pick up again.

For the second March in a row, we are experiencing well-above-normal temperatures. The spring equinox arrives on Thursday. Let's hope for some spring rain to soon follow. There is a chance shaping up next weekend. We'll keep you posted and our fingers crossed.  

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

