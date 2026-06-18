Heat advisory in effect for North Texas as chance of rain, storms returns overnight

A First Alert Weather Day is in place on Thursday due to extreme heat. Feels-like temperatures will be as hot as 110 ° and possibly hotter at times.

A Heat Advisory is in effect beginning at noon through 9 p.m.

By Thursday afternoon, high temperatures soar into the mid- to upper 90s, and with the humidity, it will feel like 110° or more in some spots.

Looking ahead to Thursday night and the rest of the week, DFW will get a slight break from the scorching heat on Friday, as scattered showers and thunderstorms build in.

The first round of showers and storms builds shortly before midnight through around 2 a.m. Friday, and the second round moves in Friday morning, possibly as soon as 7 a.m. for parts of North Texas ahead of a cold front. You'll want to grab your umbrella on the way out the door on Friday.

There is also a low-end level 1/5 risk for strong to severe storms both Thursday night and Friday, with damaging winds and hail being the main threats.

Rain chances linger for the first half of Saturday, and then it heats up and dries out for Father's Day. Feels-like temperatures for Sunday will return to 105°+. Expect temperatures to stay steamy with some rain chances in the forecast next week.