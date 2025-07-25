Watch CBS News
Local News

Heat advisory continues in North Texas as "feels-like" temperatures could reach 107 degrees on Friday

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Heat index brings dangerously high temperatures to North Texas
Heat index brings dangerously high temperatures to North Texas 02:58

Another heat advisory and First Alert Weather Day are in effect on Friday due to dangerous heat lingering around North Texas. Small storm chances are on the way over the weekend.

The heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service is in effect until 9 p.m. for most of North Texas.

download.png
CBS News Texas

Just like Thursday, the culprit isn't the actual temperature but the heat index. Some areas will again reach or surpass a "feels-like" temperature of 105 degrees. Drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade or in the AC and don't leave anyone in the car.

DFW avoided a 100-degree day yesterday by all of two degrees. The drier air Friday afternoon might be the difference in hitting 100 degrees for the first time this summer. Higher humidity on Saturday, along with clouds, will keep highs in the mid-90s.

By Saturday, there is the first chance of rain since mid-July. Coverage won't be great, but afternoon storms will queue up across North Texas. Severe weather isn't expected, but it'll be slow-moving, so heavy rain is possible in isolated areas.

download-1.png
CBS News Texas

Rain chances taper back on Sunday afternoon before North Texas gets right back to hot and dry weather next week.

download-2.png
CBS News Texas
Jeff Ray

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue