Heat advisory continues in North Texas as "feels-like" temperatures could reach 107 degrees on Friday

Another heat advisory and First Alert Weather Day are in effect on Friday due to dangerous heat lingering around North Texas. Small storm chances are on the way over the weekend.

The heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service is in effect until 9 p.m. for most of North Texas.

CBS News Texas

Just like Thursday, the culprit isn't the actual temperature but the heat index. Some areas will again reach or surpass a "feels-like" temperature of 105 degrees. Drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade or in the AC and don't leave anyone in the car.

DFW avoided a 100-degree day yesterday by all of two degrees. The drier air Friday afternoon might be the difference in hitting 100 degrees for the first time this summer. Higher humidity on Saturday, along with clouds, will keep highs in the mid-90s.

By Saturday, there is the first chance of rain since mid-July. Coverage won't be great, but afternoon storms will queue up across North Texas. Severe weather isn't expected, but it'll be slow-moving, so heavy rain is possible in isolated areas.

Rain chances taper back on Sunday afternoon before North Texas gets right back to hot and dry weather next week.

