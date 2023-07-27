Heat is here to stay throughout the weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team continues to track dangerous heat in your First Alert Forecast.

A heat advisory remains in effect for parts of North Texas, including parts of the Metroplex, until 8:00 p.m. Thursday night. High temperatures will be between 102 and 105 degrees, with feels-like temperatures between 104 and 108 degrees.

Protect yourself from the heat! Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks while outdoors. Also, look before you lock your car so that you're not leaving your kids and pets left behind.

There will be mostly sunny skies Thursday and another day without rain, which means our grass fire danger remains in effect.

In fact, an elevated fire threat continues for areas along and west of I-35 Thursday and for the next several days. The combination of continued dry conditions, hot weather and gusty winds could help grass fires to develop and spread quickly. Several outdoor burns bans are in effect in North Texas.

On Friday, there will be more sunny, hot conditions in the area. Highs will be around 101 degrees, with feels-like temperatures around 103 degrees.

Even hotter weather is in store for the weekend.

High temperatures will be around 102 degrees on Saturday, then up to 104 on Sunday. Feels-like temperatures will be a bit hotter, so continue to protect yourself and your family from the heat.



If you're looking for some rain, keep your fingers crossed. We're tracking a low-end rain chance by late next week into next weekend. The rain won't break the drought and streak of 100-degree days. Still, there's a glimmer of hope. Stay tuned.