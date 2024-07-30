Heat advisory continues across North Texas, "feels-like" temperatures could reach 107 degrees

NORTH TEXAS – Tuesday started out muggy across North Texas, with "feels-like" temperatures in the low 80s around 6 a.m. Dew point temperatures in the low 70s showed the mugginess in place for the day ahead.

The day also started with low-level stratus clouds, but that doesn't mean a cloudy day is ahead. Throughout the morning, clouds scattered, leaving behind sunny and hot conditions.

With temperature forecasted to reach 98 degrees across most of North Texas and dew point temperatures forecast to remain in the mid to low 70s in the afternoon, the National Weather Service has extended and expanded the heat advisory across North Texas on Tuesday.

CBS News Texas

Plan for the "feels-like" temperature to be near 105 degrees to 107 degrees.

A mid-level ridge over the Southern Plains continues the influx of Gulf Moisture into North Texas over the next few days. This influx leads to more humid days ahead and feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

The humidity drops slightly on Thursday but the ridge axis strengthens Thursday into Friday. CBS News Texas meteorologists predict the hottest day of the year on Friday with a high temperature forecast to reach 103 degrees.

There is some relief this week in the form of a weak cold front Saturday into Sunday that will bring a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm, but don't expect a washout in the forecast and don't expect a huge relief from the front.

High temperatures are forecast to only drop to 99 degrees Sunday to Monday.

