Hawks beat Mavericks for 11th straight as Dallas skid continues

ATLANTA (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 24 points, Nickeil Alexander‑Walker added 22, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 135–120 on Wednesday night for their 11th straight win.

Dyson Daniels finished with 19 points on 9‑of‑13 shooting, and Jalen Johnson had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks, who improved to 38–31 as they continue to push for a play‑in spot.

Atlanta hasn't won at least 11 in a row since its franchise‑record 19‑game streak in the 2014–15 season. The current run is tied for the fourth‑longest in team history.

Daniel Gafford came off the bench to lead Dallas with 24 points. P.J. Washington scored 23, and Cooper Flagg added 17. The Mavericks have dropped 11 of their last 13 and fell to 23–47, putting them on track for the draft lottery.

Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu scored the first 10 points of the game, and the Hawks never trailed, leading 67–56 at halftime. Dallas committed 18 turnovers, seven more than Atlanta.

Jonathan Kuminga hit a 75‑foot shot in the win — the longest made basket by a Hawk in the play‑by‑play era and the sixth‑longest among all players since 1997–98, according to Elias Sports. The previous Hawks record was a 63‑footer by Jason Terry on Jan. 5, 2000.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Houston on Friday night.

Mavericks: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.