Hail, gusty winds possible with Wednesday morning storms in North Texas

The Wednesday morning commute could be stormy for some North Texans.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Wednesday due to the slight risk of severe storms bringing hail and damaging winds to the western and southwestern sides of North Texas.

The National Weather Service highlighted the severe threat over parts of Denton and Cooke counties, as well as Tarrant, Wise, Dallas, Parker and Johnson counties. The biggest severe threat is further west.

A ground stop was issued at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport until 8 a.m. due to the storms.

Just before 6 a.m., the storms were over Parker County and headed towards Tarrant County.

CBS News Texas

Severe storms could also return by the Wednesday afternoon hours, with large hail, damaging winds and lightning possible.

By Thursday, the NWS Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a marginal threat, level 1 out of 5, for severe storms across North Texas. The threat does not include Red River counties.

CBS News Texas

A cold front will dip across the region, providing enough lift and tapping into enough instability to produce damaging winds and large hail.

Just in time for the weekend, the skies should clear and the temperatures will climb.

CBS News Texas

The warmth continues into the start of the next week with temperatures reaching in the 90s and winds gusting around 20 to 30 mph.