Guy Fieri's chicken restaurant opens this week in Dallas

DALLAS – Another celebrity-owned chicken restaurant is opening in North Texas.

Chicken Guy!, founded by chef Guy Fieri and restaurateur Robert Earl, opens in Dallas' Preston Hollow neighborhood on Feb. 6.

According to the restaurant's website, the menu features one-of-a-kind chicken tenders with a wide selection of sauces created by Fieri.

Chicken Guy! Dallas is located at the corner of Walnut Hill Lane and US-75. It's one of 21 locations across the U.S. and is the restaurant's only Texas location – 14 of the locations are open and seven are coming soon.

The Chicken Guy! Dallas franchise is locally owned and operated by Kris and Ram Daswani. The brothers plan to bring multiple Chicken Guy! locations to the metroplex over the next years, according to a spokesperson for the franchise.

Fieri isn't a stranger to North Texas. In 2018, Guy Fieri's Taco Joint opened up shop at Texas Live! in Arlington.

Late last year, Big Chicken, partially owned by basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, opened its doors in Fort Worth as part of a deal that expands the brand to several Texas markets, including Houston, San Antonio and Austin. Big Chicken is located off of I-35W across from Alliance Town Center.