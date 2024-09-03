Watch CBS News
Big Chicken, owned by NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, opens in Fort Worth

By Julia Falcon

FORT WORTH – A new fried chicken restaurant run by a familiar face has opened in North Texas. 

Big Chicken, partially owned by basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, opened its doors in Fort Worth on Tuesday. It's part of a deal that expands the brand to several Texas markets, including Houston, San Antonio and Austin.

It's located off of I-35W across from Alliance Town Center – and the first 34 restaurant goers in line received free food for a year, as a nod to O'Neal's jersey number.

The restaurant combines O'Neals home-cooked childhood favorites with today's trending flavors, according to its website. Each menu item tells a story while giving guests a peek into the life and personality of O'Neal.

Items on the menu at the Fort Worth location include a chicken sandwich with mac and cheese and crispy fried onions, and a Nashville hot chicken sandwich.

O'Neal is a relatively new resident of North Texas and has been very active in the community. He brought his bass music festival to Fort Worth and has partnered with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office for a gun buyback program.

