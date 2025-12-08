Ground search for missing SMU professor may conclude this weekend, family members say

Thursday will not be just another Thursday for missing Dallas attorney and beloved SMU adjunct law professor Charles Hosch. This week marks a month since he vanished.

"If Dad were here searching for me, he would still be in it 100%," Julia Hosch-Singh said. "And so, since the roles happen to be reversed, I need to still be here."

The 67-year-old is a Georgia native who is also a legal fixture in Dallas, both in private practice, Hosch & Morris, and at the SMU Dedman School of Law. He went missing on Nov. 11 during a hike descending on Blood Mountain. His family said it was a trail that Hosch was no stranger to, but must have somehow gotten off path.

Union County Sheriff deputies in Georgia secured the last known image of him walking in that area. They also confirmed he conversed with someone who is not considered a suspect. Day after day, his family and law partner, Kate Morris, have been in Georgia waiting for him to be found.

After the first two weeks, Union County emergency officials suspended their search but kept the case open. Other experienced searchers have also come in.

Now, the family is doing a major push in the search. It's the weather and the terrain.

"The trees have lost their leaves and so suddenly areas that we could not see through because they were thickets in the fall, a month ago, visibility has really changed, which allows us to get through more areas, it allows us to reprioritize areas, send dogs to different places, and go further as a radius, assuming dad might have been able to get a little further," Hosch-Singh said.

Dec. 13-14, the missing attorney's family is pushing a large search effort called "Home for the Holidays 2025." Hosch-Singh said they expect four to five out-of-state agencies to assist in the search. Then, the Hoschs hope to release 100 boots on the ground, including to hopefully find her father.

"The weather at some point will work against us on a mountain, especially, it gets cold faster and things ice over," Hosch-Singh said. "And as time goes on, it will become significantly less safe to send volunteers. So we are taking advantage of the nice weather that looks like we are going to have this weekend."

Canines have detected new areas to search. The family, her mother Beth, sister Mary-Catherine, husband, one-year-old daughter and others remain hopeful.

"Rather than the direness of the situation that we're in, and it is very difficult," she said. "I'm choosing to look instead at what are the resources that I have been given."

They keep the faith through community, each other, and the moral imperatives of Charles Hosch. It is the light they will shine on the leafless rocky landscape as the search continues.

BringCharlesHome.com includes volunteer sign-up, a quickly growing fundraising effort, and more.