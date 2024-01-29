Watch CBS News
Great spring-like weather continues through the week

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

The week begins with north Texas hitting the weather jackpot
The week begins with north Texas hitting the weather jackpot 02:53

NORTH TEXAS - What a day. Again. This was the warmest January day we've had. After a run of below-normal highs and lots of rain, what a lovely change of pace.

download.png

What's better than an April-like day in January? A couple more of them!

download.png

Start to adjust your weekend plans. It looks like the next rain arrives by Friday afternoon and only picks up in intensity and coverage through the night into Saturday.

download.png

It'll be cooler on Sunday and windy as well. Most of the heavy will be to the east but some wrap-around showers on a strong north wind are likely.

download.png

  But that isn't until the weekend. Let us all enjoy this Spring-in-Winter days until then!

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 5:35 PM CST

