Great spring-like weather continues through the week

NORTH TEXAS - What a day. Again. This was the warmest January day we've had. After a run of below-normal highs and lots of rain, what a lovely change of pace.

What's better than an April-like day in January? A couple more of them!

Start to adjust your weekend plans. It looks like the next rain arrives by Friday afternoon and only picks up in intensity and coverage through the night into Saturday.

It'll be cooler on Sunday and windy as well. Most of the heavy will be to the east but some wrap-around showers on a strong north wind are likely.

But that isn't until the weekend. Let us all enjoy this Spring-in-Winter days until then!