Grapevine pushes back on GCISD plan to close schools over budget shortfall

The City of Grapevine is pushing back against the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District, asking leaders to reconsider a proposal that could close several elementary schools.

City officials and district leaders are exchanging strongly worded letters over the future of local campuses.

Mayor says city felt compelled to act

Mayor William Tate said while city officials didn't want to intervene, they felt it was time to take the debate public.

"We really didn't want to get involved. But we felt it was time to get the debate out in public," Tate said.

In a letter sent to the GCISD school board, Tate and the Grapevine City Council raised concerns about the district's plan to address a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall.

District faces multimillion-dollar deficit

Last week, the district's planning committee shared seven proposals — each closing one or two schools, including Dove, Colleyville, Bear Creek, Bransford, and Glenhope elementary schools.

District leaders said the deficit could reach between $2 million and $6 million from 2025 through 2029. Those estimates come from a Sept. 17 presentation and assume no changes to spending.

"You've got to convince people you haven't mismanaged funds and that you've turned over every rock," Tate said.

City questions committee makeup and impact

The mayor's letter argues that closing schools would overcrowd campuses and disrupt neighborhoods. He also noted that only two of the 18 committee members live in Grapevine — even though the city makes up most of the district's student population.

Tate said residents have told him they would rather raise taxes than close schools.

"The emails I've been getting, people are saying, yes, we'd rather do that than close a school," Tate said.

District defends process and options

GCISD Board President Shannon Braun said committee members were selected for their district-wide experience — not where they live. She outlined ways the budget is falling short and said the board has exhausted every option.

City Councilman Leon Leal, a former school board president, said the district should focus on finding new revenue rather than cutting schools.

"We really have to think outside of the box as a Robin Hood district to keep things moving," Leal said.

Tax increase suggested as alternative

City leaders also pointed out that property tax rates have dropped over the last four years and suggested that raising them slightly could help fill the budget gap.

You can read both the city's and the district's full letters at CBSNewsTexas.com.