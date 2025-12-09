Gov. Greg Abbott vows to add more Turning Point USA chapters to Texas schools

Gov. Greg Abbott is vowing to expand Turning Point USA youth chapters to more high schools across Texas.

This is the conservative organization that activist Charlie Kirk founded. Kirk was assassinated three months ago on a Utah college campus.

The high school program for Turning Point is called "Club America." It's a student-led, conservative-promoting group.

According to Abbott, 500 high schools across the state already have a chapter on campus, including dozens in North Texas.

During an announcement from the governor's mansion on Monday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick promised $1 million in campaign funds to help expand the program across Texas.

While there are no plans to force schools to start the clubs founded by Kirk, Abbott said any attempt to stop students from creating one would result in disciplinary action.

"Let me be clear," said Abbott. "Any school that stands in the way of a Club America program in their school should be reported immediately to the Texas Education Agency, where I expect meaningful disciplinary action to be taken place for any stoppage of TPUSA in the great state of Texas."

The CEO of TPUSA and the widow of Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk, will talk about her husband's murder in a town hall this weekend, moderated by CBS News Editor-In-Chief Bari Weiss.