Erika Kirk to open up about life, loss and politics in town hall airing on CBS

Three months after her husband, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated, Erika Kirk will open up about life, loss, the state of political discourse and more in a one-hour town hall event moderated by Bari Weiss, CBS News' editor-in-chief. The special will be broadcast on Saturday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS television network and will stream later on Paramount+ and CBS News 24/7.

The event, filmed before a studio audience, will feature Kirk fielding questions from young evangelicals, prominent religious leaders, and figures across the political spectrum. The conversation will also focus on our country's political divide — and how we can find our way out.

Erika Kirk is the chairman and CEO of the Turning Point USA. The organization was founded by her late husband, a conservative political activist who was shot and killed on Sept. 10, 2025, while speaking before a crowd on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

"Like so many people around the world, I will never forget the moment that Erika Kirk forgave her husband's killer," said Weiss. "I am eager to speak to her — and thrilled to be doing so in front of a group of Americans who I know will elevate the conversation."

The town hall will be recorded in New York before an invited audience.