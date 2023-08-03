Gov. Abbott says he's 'fully committed' to teacher pay raises

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Governor Greg Abbott said in Fort Worth Wednesday that he backs pay raises for Texas teachers.

"Yes, I am fully committed to putting forth legislation that will even add more to teacher pay raises in the State of Texas, and that may be one of the items that will be on the next special session agenda."

His comments came in response to a question from CBS News Texas during a news conference and bill-signing ceremony related to legislation cracking down on illegal street racing and street takeovers.

The Governor said teacher pay raises may be one of the items on the agenda of the third special session he calls sometime this fall.

The state legislature did not approve salary increases for teachers during the regular legislative session earlier this year.

Both House Speaker Dade Phelan and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick recently told CBS News Texas they support pay raises for teachers.

There is about $5 billion in additional funding set aside for public education in the recently approved state budget.

Much of that could go toward salary increases for teachers.

Abbott said Wednesday that funding for public schools and per student is at an all-time high.

He has also pushed lawmakers to pass taxpayer-funded education savings accounts or ESAs to allow some students to attend private schools.

Attempts to tie both teacher pay raises and the ESA's together failed in the House during the regular legislative session.

When asked if there would be separate legislation for teacher pay raises and education savings accounts the Governor said, "All of the nuances of that will come out at the time the agenda is issued."

Teachers we spoke with last week said they were very disappointed the state legislature hasn't approved pay raises.

Some districts have increased teacher salaries and some lawmakers have said that it's up to the school boards to provide those, not the state.

While the Governor hasn't specified a date for a third special session, we know it will take place after the Senate impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton.

That begins September 5 and could take several weeks.

The Governor also vowed once again to take the border-related federal lawsuit against the State of Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last week, the Biden administration sued the Governor and Texas for violating federal law when placing a buoy barrier in the Rio Grande.

I asked Governor Abbott why he thinks the courts will side with him and the State of Texas.

The state placed the 1,000-foot-long buoy barrier in the Rio Grande in the Eagle Pass area to keep migrants from crossing illegally into Texas.

In its lawsuit, the Biden administration says the buoy violates the Rivers and Harbors Act, which prohibits the creation of any obstruction not approved by Congress.

The buoy barrier wasn't authorized by Congress.

During the news conference Wednesday, Governor Abbott said President Biden should send him a thank you note for Texas' efforts to secure the border, which has cost state taxpayers billions of dollars.

In response to a question by CBS News Texas, Abbott said he doesn't think the federal statute applies to the buoys.

"But even if it does, I believe the Constitutional rights of the state of Texas to secure our border and defend our sovereignty supersedes any statute," Abbott said. "I cannot predict what may happen in a trial court. What I can tell you for certainty is that Texas is going to take this case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court."

The state has said the buoy is designed to discourage migrants from crossing the Rio Grande, which Texas DPS has said can be waist-high in the Eagle Pass area.

We're waiting to see if a judge requires the state to temporarily remove the buoy barrier before the case gets to trial.

The head of Texas DPS, Colonel Steve McCraw who also attended the bill signing and news conference, confirmed our reporting Friday that other officers expressed concerns about allegations that migrants have been mistreated at the border.

"I'll go ahead and say there's at least five different officers that have concerns about the policy in terms of Operation Hold The Line," McCraw said. "The specific allegations I won't get into, but I assure you the Inspector General will."

The DPS Inspector General is investigating a trooper's complaint that a superior officer ordered troopers to push migrants back into the Rio Grande and not to give them water.

A DPS spokesman has said that the word "push" is a verbal command to migrants, not actually, physically pushing them into the water.

The agency has shown troopers providing care for migrants in need.

McCraw said anyone guilty of misconduct will be held accountable.