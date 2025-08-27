Gov. Abbott orders flags to fly at half-staff for victims of Minneapolis church shooting

Tragedy at Minneapolis church: Children killed , dozens injured in deadly shooting during first week

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered on Wednesday that U.S. and Texas flags be flown at half-staff at all state government buildings, in accordance with President Donald Trump's proclamation recognizing the victims of the Annunciation Catholic School shooting in Minneapolis.

"Today's attack at a Catholic school in Minnesota is horrific and heartbreaking," said Abbott. "Cecilia and I are lifting up in prayer the families who lost innocent children, those injured, and the entire community as they face this tragedy. Texas is honoring President Trump's request to lower flags in mourning for the lives senselessly taken and for all injured."

The president's order says the U.S. flag will be flown at half-staff at the White House, all public buildings and grounds, military posts, naval stations and vessels throughout the country and its territories until sunset on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. He has also ordered to flag to be at half-staff at all U.S. embassies, legations and consular offices.

Wednesday's proclamation was made "as a mark of respect for the victims," according to Mr. Trump.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the shooting prompted a large law enforcement response around 8:30 a.m. The shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman from suburban Minneapolis, approached from outside the church, firing a rifle through the windows at children and worshippers. He reportedly also used a shotgun and a pistol. Westman, who had no extensive criminal history, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the back of the church.