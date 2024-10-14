Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Abbott declares disaster for 143 Texas counties amid rising wildfire threats

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

AUSTIN – Increasing wildfire danger prompted Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday to issue a disaster declaration for 143 Texas counties, mobilizing state resources to support local firefighting efforts.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, drought conditions from a "torrid October" are heightening the risk of wildfires across North and East Texas. As the situation evolves, more counties may be added to the high-risk list. Windy conditions are expected to elevate the wildfire threat statewide. Over the past week, more than 80 wildfires have burned over 2,200 acres.

Deployed resources include:

  • Texas A&M Forest Service: Over 200 firefighters, heavy equipment, and 18 firefighting aircraft.
  • Texas Department of State Health Services: Wildland Fire Support Packages with paramedics and ambulances.

"As the state continues to experience a hot and dry October, Texas is deploying firefighting resources to support local communities at an elevated risk for wildfires," Abbott said in a news release. "Texans should take precautions, heed the guidance of state and local officials, and limit activities that can cause a spark."

Texans are urged to follow instructions from officials, make emergency plans, and keep emergency supplies available. For wildfire tips and safety information, visit TexasReady.gov and tfsweb.tamu.edu.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.