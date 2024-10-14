Gov. Abbott declares disaster for 143 Texas counties amid rising wildfire threats

AUSTIN – Increasing wildfire danger prompted Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday to issue a disaster declaration for 143 Texas counties, mobilizing state resources to support local firefighting efforts.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, drought conditions from a "torrid October" are heightening the risk of wildfires across North and East Texas. As the situation evolves, more counties may be added to the high-risk list. Windy conditions are expected to elevate the wildfire threat statewide. Over the past week, more than 80 wildfires have burned over 2,200 acres.

Deployed resources include:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Over 200 firefighters, heavy equipment, and 18 firefighting aircraft.

Over 200 firefighters, heavy equipment, and 18 firefighting aircraft. Texas Department of State Health Services: Wildland Fire Support Packages with paramedics and ambulances.

"As the state continues to experience a hot and dry October, Texas is deploying firefighting resources to support local communities at an elevated risk for wildfires," Abbott said in a news release. "Texans should take precautions, heed the guidance of state and local officials, and limit activities that can cause a spark."

Texans are urged to follow instructions from officials, make emergency plans, and keep emergency supplies available. For wildfire tips and safety information, visit TexasReady.gov and tfsweb.tamu.edu.