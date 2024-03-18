Get ready for a cool, sunny start to the work week

Grab a jacket before heading to school this AM!

Grab a jacket before heading to school this AM!

NORTH TEXAS – Happy Monday!

The kids will want an extra layer heading off to school this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

More sunshine is on the way this afternoon but high temperatures remain cool, topping out near 60 degrees with a breezy northerly wind.

Heads up for tonight, it's going to be cold! If you already started planting, cover up any sensitive vegetation with temperatures in the 30s and feels like temperatures near freezing!

Tomorrow is the first day of spring and what a perfect day it will be! After a cold start, temperatures warm into the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Get ready for our next round of rain and storms beginning late Wednesday and peaking Thursday.

The severe threat is low right now, but a few strong storms with gusty winds and small hail are possible.

Rain will clear out for Friday and Saturday with temperatures back in the 70s. We are keeping a close on Sunday for the potential of afternoon dryline storms.

