Georgetown man charged with capital murder in Central Texas killings of three victims with North Texas ties, police say

Loved ones mourn three with Mansfield ties killed in Georgetown apartment shooting

Loved ones mourn three with Mansfield ties killed in Georgetown apartment shooting

Loved ones mourn three with Mansfield ties killed in Georgetown apartment shooting

A Central Texas man is facing capital murder charges in the deaths of three people with Mansfield ties — including a mother who had recently moved to Georgetown seeking a fresh start.

Raul Franco Jr., 26, was already in custody on unrelated charges in Williamson and Bell counties when Judge Donna King signed the arrest warrant on Friday.

Georgetown police say surveillance footage, interviews, and physical evidence link Franco to the killings.

Victims found inside Georgetown apartment

Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, officers were called to the 300 block of Luther Drive in Georgetown.

Inside an apartment in the fast-growing city north of Austin, they found 39-year-old Doneisha Brooks, her 8-year-old daughter, Olivia Brooks, and their cousin, 34-year-old Alonzo Hawkins - all shot multiple times.

Raul Franco Jr., 26 Georgetown Police Department

Police say suspect knew victims

Authorities believe Franco, the adult son of Brooks' roommate — who was out of state at the time — committed the murders during the early morning hours of Sept. 13.

Investigators do not believe the murders were random.

Brooks family

Texas mom hoped for new beginning

According to her family, Brooks had recently moved to Georgetown, hoping to give Olivia a better life. Instead, their lives were cut short in a violent act that left loved ones shattered.

Family members described Brooks as a devoted mother who cherished time with loved ones.

Police still searching for weapon

In a news release, Georgetown police acknowledged "the deep pain caused by the tragedy and extended condolences to the victims' families."

The investigation is ongoing, as police are still seeking the firearm used in the crime.

Information can be reported to Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867 or wilcocrimetips.org, with rewards up to $5,000.