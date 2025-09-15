2 adults, 8-year-old girl from North Texas found fatally shot inside Georgetown apartment, police say

A man, a woman and an 8-year-old girl, from Mansfield, Texas, were found fatally shot inside a Georgetown apartment over the weekend, police said. Now, their family members are planning a vigil to honor their lives.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13, officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Luther Drive after receiving a report of deceased persons inside.

When officers arrived, they found three people, identified as Alonzo Hawkins, 34, Doneisha Brooks, 39, and Olivia Brooks, 8, had been shot multiple times.

Police have learned that the suspect was known to the victims and have identified a person of interest. Police are working to locate that individual.

Georgetown PD is asking anyone with information concerning the shooting to call 512-930-3510 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-252-TIPS(8477).

In a news release, the department said it's committed to finding justice for the victims and is "deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of three members of our community, one being a child, and extends our heartfelt condolences to their family and loved ones during this difficult time."

The investigation is ongoing.

Family plans vigil to honor victims

Family members of the victims plan to hold a balloon and candlelight vigil in McLendon Park in Mansfield on Sept. 20. They are asking attendees to bring pink, blue and purple balloons and to wear those same colors.