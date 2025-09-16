Fresh start turns tragic in Central Texas for family with Mansfield ties: Triple homicide

Loved ones mourn three with Mansfield ties killed in Georgetown apartment shooting

What was supposed to be a fresh start in Central Texas has turned into heartbreak for a family with ties to Mansfield.

Over the weekend, three family members — including an 8-year-old girl — were found shot to death inside an apartment in Georgetown, a fast-growing city north of Austin.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were called just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Luther Drive. Inside, they found 39-year-old Doneisha Brooks, her 8-year-old daughter, Olivia Brooks, and their cousin, 34-year-old Alonzo Hawkins — all fatally shot multiple times.

Mother hoped for new beginning

According to her family, Brooks had recently moved to Georgetown, hoping to give Olivia a better life.

Instead, their lives were cut short in a violent act that left loved ones shattered.

Family members described Brooks as a devoted mother who cherished time with loved ones.

"She did everything she could to protect her daughter," said Nicholas Ford, who lost both a brother and a cousin in the shooting. "Olivia was just starting to live life. She loved makeup, loved everything. She was a sassy little girl — and I loved her."

Doneisha Brooks, her 8-year-old daughter, Olivia Brooks, and their cousin, 34-year-old Alonzo Hawkins, were fatally shot in Georgetown. Family photo

Police identify person of interest

Investigators say the suspect was known to the victims and that a person of interest has been identified. Police are actively working to locate that individual.

Family calls for justice, support

Now, the family is calling for justice — and for anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be submitted to Georgetown police at (512) 930-3510, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or online.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover funeral costs.