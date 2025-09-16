Fresh start turns tragic in Central Texas for family with Mansfield ties: Triple homicide
What was supposed to be a fresh start in Central Texas has turned into heartbreak for a family with ties to Mansfield.
Over the weekend, three family members — including an 8-year-old girl — were found shot to death inside an apartment in Georgetown, a fast-growing city north of Austin.
According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were called just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Luther Drive. Inside, they found 39-year-old Doneisha Brooks, her 8-year-old daughter, Olivia Brooks, and their cousin, 34-year-old Alonzo Hawkins — all fatally shot multiple times.
Mother hoped for new beginning
According to her family, Brooks had recently moved to Georgetown, hoping to give Olivia a better life.
Instead, their lives were cut short in a violent act that left loved ones shattered.
Family members described Brooks as a devoted mother who cherished time with loved ones.
"She did everything she could to protect her daughter," said Nicholas Ford, who lost both a brother and a cousin in the shooting. "Olivia was just starting to live life. She loved makeup, loved everything. She was a sassy little girl — and I loved her."
Police identify person of interest
Investigators say the suspect was known to the victims and that a person of interest has been identified. Police are actively working to locate that individual.
Family calls for justice, support
Now, the family is calling for justice — and for anyone with information to come forward.
Tips can be submitted to Georgetown police at (512) 930-3510, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or online.
A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover funeral costs.