Christian blogger's post helped expose Gateway Church founder's abuse, leading to guilty plea

Dee Parsons, editor of the conservative Christian blog The Wartburg Watch, says she writes to help victims be heard.

And on the day Gateway Church founder Robert Morris pleaded guilty to sexually abusing Cindy Clemishire, she said simply: "I am here to help victims and to try as much as possible to let their truth be heard. And so, for this day, it's for Cindy. I am smiling."

Facing backlash for telling the truth

Parsons first published Clemishire's story in June 2024, despite warnings that the backlash could be brutal.

"If you go and you start poking at evil, especially evil that has been buried, one must be ready to have evil strike back," she said. "And it is hard sometimes when that happens, and that happens frequently with what I do."

She said she saw in Clemishire a child victim turned survivor, desperate to be heard.

"I was called names. I was called a liar, but Cindy was called worse," Parsons recalled.

Details that made the story real

What convinced her the story was true, she said, was the level of detail Clemishire shared.

"There is a pattern in talking about what happened that is very real," Parsons explained. "They get very specific and even describe what they were wearing when this all happened... And it was at that moment I knew, with her detail, that this was true."

Blog post led to criminal charges

Her blog post accused Morris of molesting Clemishire for years, beginning when she was 12. The widespread media coverage that followed led to Morris' resignation and criminal charges. Victim advocates say the guilty plea sends a powerful message.

Hope for survivors still waiting

"I think that this… what is happening today with Robert Morris is going to send a shockwave around the world," Parsons said.

She added: "…and it will give hope to many victims out there that maybe 40 years later, they can come forward," she said, "and maybe in some instances, they will be heard, and justice will be done."