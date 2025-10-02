Christian blogger helps bring Gateway Church founder to justice in child sex abuse case A conservative Christian blog helped bring Gateway Church founder Robert Morris to justice by publishing the story of Cindy Clemishire, who had remained silent for decades about being sexually abused as a child. The blog post, published in June 2024, featured Clemishire’s detailed account — including vivid memories from when the abuse began — and sparked renewed attention to the case. That exposure led to Morris pleading guilty to five felony counts and receiving a 10-year sentence.