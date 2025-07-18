Naked man dies after "medical emergency" following struggle with Garland officers, police say

Police are investigating the death of a man who was naked outside a Garland restaurant and later died at a local hospital after experiencing a "medical emergency" following a struggle with officers who were attempting to detain him.

According to Garland police, officers responded around 3 p.m. Thursday to the 1300 block of Marketplace Drive after receiving multiple calls about a "completely nude" man in public.

Officers say man was uncooperative

Police said the man was uncooperative and fought with officers before Garland Fire Department paramedics treated him and took him to the hospital.

"Officers attempted to verbally engage with him, but he was uncooperative," Garland police said in a news release. "When officers attempted to detain him, the individual began fighting and speaking incoherently."

Medical emergency followed physical struggle

After officers brought him into custody, the man suffered a "medical emergency," according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 1 p.m. Friday. His identity has not been released.

Garland police said an independent investigation is underway. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.