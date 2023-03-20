Watch CBS News
Garland man tells police he fatally shot burglars in self-defense

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Your Monday Morning Headlines, March 20th, 2023
Your Monday Morning Headlines, March 20th, 2023 02:22

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas) - A burglary-in-process left two men dead after an apartment tenant shot both suspects in self-defense, police said.

woodlands.jpg
Brooke Rogers/CBS 11

According to police, the tenant said both men broke in and started shooting at him. 

It happened on March 18 just after 2:30 a.m. at the Woodlands at the Preserve apartments in the 4300 block of North Garland Avenue. The luxury apartment complex backs up to the 33-acre Spring Creek Forest Park Preserve. 

Arriving officers said they found one injured suspect inside the apartment and the other outside. 

Paramedics responded, but both men died at the scene. 

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has yet to identify the men. 

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and detectives said they're trying to determine why the suspects targeted the apartment where the shooting happened. 

First published on March 20, 2023 / 11:39 AM

