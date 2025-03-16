Watch CBS News
14-year-old killed, 16-year-old injured after hit-and-run crash in Garland, police say

By Briauna Brown

CBS Texas

A 30-year-old man was arrested following a hit-and-run crash that killed one teen and seriously injured another, the Garland Police Department said Sunday.

The incident happened just after 10:15 p.m. Saturday. Police said Stetson Ybarbo, of Rowlett, was speeding eastbound on East Oates Road when his pickup truck left the roadway and struck a 14-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy, along with several parked cars near the intersection of Miami Drive. 

Police said witnesses reported seeing Ybarbo flee the scene with a child after the crash, without helping either victim.

When officers arrived at the crash site, they found a 2005 brown Chevy Silverado with extensive damage. And based on evidence and witness statements, officers located Ybarbo at a home in Garland, where he was taken into custody.

Ybarbo was transported to the Garland Jail on charges of fail to stop and render aid – involving death and fail to stop and render aid – involving serious bodily injury, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said the name and photos of the victims will not be released due to their ages. 

