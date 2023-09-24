Funeral arrangements announced for Arlington police officer Darrin McMichael

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Funeral services for the Arlington police officer killed in a hit-and-run accident Thursday morning in Dallas will take place early next week.

Visitation for Officer Darrin McMichael is scheduled for Tuesday at Wade Funeral Home in Arlington from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The funeral service will take place Wednesday at Crossroads Christian Church in Grand Prairie at 10 a.m. The viewing begins at 9 a.m.

The Arlington Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own, 24-year veteran officer Darrin McMichael. Arlington Police Department

McMichael was a 24-year veteran at the Arlington Police Department and a dedicated member of the motorcycle unit for the last 13 years.

According to Doug Sisk with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, McMichael was on his way to work when he fell off of his motorcycle around 5:30 a.m. after bumping into the back of an SUV when traffic ahead of him slowed. While he was on the ground, another vehicle, believed to be a dark-colored Chrysler or Dodge sedan-type vehicle, ran over McMichael.

Jones said McMichael was driving a department-issued motorcycle at the time of the crash. His wife, who is also an Arlington officer, was following behind him and witnessed the tragedy.

Sisk said the driver who ran over McMichael did not stop and asks anyone who may have been in the area for information or dashcam video.

"Please, please, turn yourself in," said Arlington Police Chief Al Jones.

North Texas Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.