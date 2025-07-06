Growing frustration over flood warnings, response as Texas death toll rises and campers remain missing

Frustration for some is growing over warnings and evacuation orders given ahead of the storms that dumped water on the Guadalupe River, causing the devastating flash floods that slammed the Texas Hill Country.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management had multiple meetings to prepare, but the National Weather Service "did not predict the amount of rain" that actually fell, officials said, adding that forecasters originally estimated up to 8 inches of rainfall for the area.

Kerr County judge Rob Kelly said the area does "not have a warning system," and authorities were shocked by the ferocity of the floods.

"We had no reason to believe that this was gonna be any, anything like what's happened here. None whatsoever," Kelly told "CBS Evening News."

Texas issued flash flood emergencies in five counties in West Texas on Friday as Hill Country continued to be slammed by severe rain and flooding. Between 5 and 11 inches of rain have fallen in northwestern Bandera County, Central Kerr County, Northeastern Tom Green County, East Central Kerr County and West Central Kendall County, according to the National Weather Service.

Questions raised about timing, response

Questions were raised with authorities during a news conference on Sunday about the timing and response initiated for flood warnings in that area along the Guadalupe.

"As you all probably know, we have a special session coming up, and what happened in Kerrville is going to be a topic for the special session to address," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday afternoon. "Need to evaluate what they know, how they respond, what they need, what's needed in that river basin at that location could be far different than was needed in some other river basin across the state."

There is mounting frustration in Kerr County, which has the highest death toll of any county, over an apparent lack of answers to these questions.

On July 2 and July 3, the TDEM put out news releases on its website warning that something like the devastating flooding could happen, and that the threat existed.

TDEM began mobilizing its assets to the Texas Hill Country area two days before the flooding happened.

But many have asked why the campers weren't evacuated, given the threat.

"That's a good question. We are focused on the 11 missing," Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice responded when asked at a Sunday news conference why the camp hadn't been evacuated.

The Sheriff didn't answer the question either, and the news conference abruptly ended.

Residents near the Guadalupe River want answers after tragedy

Brent and Jessica Mayson, who live near the Guadalupe River, said they are upset officials are not answering residents' questions about warnings and evacuations three days into the tragedy.

"Those questions need to be answered," said Mayson. "But my prayers do go out to them... we can't prevent a flash flood, but we can have a better evacuation system for something like this."

Congressman Chip Roy of Kerrville said federal officials are asking the same thing.

"I have no doubt that we will be having the appropriate conversations — federal, state and local," said Roy. "We've got plenty of things we need to do there."

He said an oversight committee will likely investigate, but for right now, Roy said the main focus should be on the continuing rescue and recovery efforts.

"What I do know is these are things we need to go through and figure out the answers in the future," Roy said. "But right now, let's just focus on the operations here."

Abbott assures families of swift response as Texas flood death toll rises

Abbott also addressed the question on Sunday, saying the state is looking into the details of the warnings and timing of evacuations. He noted no one expected the water to be as high as it was, and said officials are looking at what kind of plan may have been in place or not to respond to the warning.

Abbott addressed the agonizing wait for families as the death toll climbs from Friday's devastating flash floods, saying he knows they want information and they want closure.

The governor and state officials said they want families to know that they are "working as swiftly as possible to get them accurate information that will provide that closure."

The death toll throughout Texas has now climbed to at least 81 people and 41 remain missing.

That includes multiple campers from Camp Mystic, the faith-based summer camp for girls along the Guadalupe River.