From Tuxedos to Shorts: Waffle House hosts Valentine's Day dinner

NORTH TEXAS – It might be the hottest Valentine's Day dinner reservation in town – tablecloth, candles and waffles.

Waffle House CBS News Texas

"I've had them come in in shorts when the weather's right and I've had them come in in tuxedos and evening gowns," said Lisa Mercer, the manager of the Watauga Waffle House.

"It's not the Valentine's Day I expected, but it's the one I needed."

"It gets bigger every year. It started out real small and it gets bigger every year," said Mercer.

Mercer has been working for Waffle House for 39 years, and today is her Super Bowl.

"I love it more than Christmas," said Mercer.

You can get a full Valentine's Day candle-lit dinner at this Waffle House and a few others around the area.

Even the cooks were getting into the holiday spirit.

"I actually took and I just moved in with my fiancé," said Benny Bridges.

But it's one of the hottest tables in the metro.

"I start taking reservations in December. People are always asking, 'Are you taking reservations yet?'" said Mercer.

While tables are sold out, you can walk in and they will get you a seat at the counter.