67-year-old Frisco man sentenced to 70 years in prison for continuous child sex abuse

A 67-year-old Frisco man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the continuous sexual abuse of children over a seven-year period, the Collin County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. One of the victims was just 5 years old when the abuse began.

Billy Bob Dunfield was sentenced to 70 years in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child of two separate children, officials said.

Mother of victim uncovers years of abuse

The mother of one of the victims told police about the abuse of her child after discovering text messages her child had sent to a friend.

A second victim was found and testified about suffering similar abuse.

Both victims were interviewed at the Collin County Children's Advocacy Center, where they described the abuse in graphic detail.

According to a news release by the Collin County DA's Office, the victims were manipulated into removing their clothing for "massages," and Dunfield would commit repeated acts of sexual abuse.

When a search warrant was executed at Dunfield's home, law enforcement found a massage table, oils and other physical evidence that matched the testimony of the victims.

Collin County DA's Office

Dunfield was convicted in 2005 for child pornography

During the investigation, the Frisco Police Department said, detectives learned that Dunfield lied to the victims' guardians about his past 2005 conviction and sentence for possession of sexually explicit visual depictions of minors.

Dunfield was required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, but he told the victims' guardians that he was wrongly convicted, officials said.

"This predator conned his way into kids' lives, abused them for years, and though he'd get away with it again," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said.

Following the trial, the jury delivered the maximum sentence in the case.

"Predators don't stop on their own. This case proves it," Willis said. "Thanks to the courage of these children and the work of our multidisciplinary team, he'll never touch another child again – and we urge parents and guardians to stay vigilant and speak up if something feels wrong."