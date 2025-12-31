Suspect arrested for running from stolen vehicle, barricading inside Frisco home, police say

A suspect is in custody after leading Frisco officers on a chase and barricading himself inside a home on New Year's Eve, authorities confirmed.

According to the Frisco Police Department, at about 11 a.m., officers were in search of a suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle and ran near the intersection of Stonebrook Parkway and Boulder Way.

Police said the suspect was seen entering a home in the 7100 block of Fieldstone, where he barricaded himself inside.

The suspect eventually came out of the home around 12:30 p.m. without further incident. His name has not been released at this time.

This story story will be updated when more information becomes available.